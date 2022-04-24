Stepan (SCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $610.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.83 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Stepan to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.47. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.78. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $95.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stepan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Stepan by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Stepan by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Stepan by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Stepan by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

