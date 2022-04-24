Ares Capital (ARCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Ares Capital to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ares Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 47.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.41.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $4,844,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 34,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

