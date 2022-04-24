WesBanco (WSBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WesBanco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WSBC stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Robinson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $41,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 26,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSBC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

