Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 guidance at $0.54-0.62 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.50-2.65 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EW opened at $118.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $131.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.49.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.52.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,326 shares in the company, valued at $18,787,888.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total value of $2,440,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,520.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,859 shares of company stock worth $24,110,684 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

