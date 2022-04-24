Hexcel (HXL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect Hexcel to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Hexcel has set its FY22 guidance at $1.00-$1.24 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hexcel to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hexcel stock opened at $55.60 on Friday. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 210.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HXL. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hexcel by 167.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 197,018 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 48,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

