HomeStreet (HMST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HomeStreet to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HMST stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.98. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $57.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

In related news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

