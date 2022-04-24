First Bank (FRBA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 35.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $268.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.83. First Bank has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

