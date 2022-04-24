Cadence Bank (CADE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect Cadence Bank to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cadence Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $26.52 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 46.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CADE. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,837,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,179,000 after buying an additional 500,696 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,941,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,625,000 after purchasing an additional 811,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,639,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 82.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 366,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,837 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

