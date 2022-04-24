USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. USANA Health Sciences has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.250-$6.000 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.27). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect USANA Health Sciences to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USNA stock opened at $77.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.35. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $77.03 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USNA shares. TheStreet cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $27,961.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,653 shares of company stock valued at $600,825. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,109,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

