Boyd Gaming (BYD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $879.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BYD opened at $62.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average is $64.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BYD. StockNews.com began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

