Chubb (CB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chubb to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CB opened at $206.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. Chubb has a twelve month low of $155.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 14,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.73.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

