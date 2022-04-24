Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.29

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 90801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPW. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 105.45%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.