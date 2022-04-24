DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.69

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 1.69 and last traded at 1.71, with a volume of 61057200 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.88.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DiDi Global in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price objective on the stock.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is 3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is 5.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)
DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.
