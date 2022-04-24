DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.69

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 1.69 and last traded at 1.71, with a volume of 61057200 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.88.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DiDi Global in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is 3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is 5.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiDi Global in the first quarter valued at $78,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DiDi Global by 25,244.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 19,058,906 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $48,600,000 after buying an additional 18,983,707 shares during the period. Pariax LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the fourth quarter worth about $16,440,000. Finally, Yunqi Capital Ltd purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

