Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Gap Up to $12.59

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.59, but opened at $13.02. Cara Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 2,003 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $648.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $25,416.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,235 shares of company stock valued at $130,108 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 202,344 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 64,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

