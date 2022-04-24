Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Sets New 1-Year Low at $195.30

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 195.30 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 199.70 ($2.60), with a volume of 180708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201.40 ($2.62).

MOON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Moonpig Group from GBX 550 ($7.16) to GBX 370 ($4.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 430 ($5.59) to GBX 390 ($5.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 495 ($6.44) to GBX 460 ($5.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £705.43 million and a PE ratio of 128.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 229.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 297.57.

In other news, insider Niall Wass bought 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.94) per share, with a total value of £7,999.20 ($10,407.49).

