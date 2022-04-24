Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Trading Up 20.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 20.8% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 133,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 38,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Specifically, Director Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$25,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$93,632.30. In the last three months, insiders bought 429,800 shares of company stock worth $217,280.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.46. The firm has a market cap of C$28.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35.

Blue Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project, which consists of 9 claim blocks covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

