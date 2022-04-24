Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Gap Up to $2.87

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.87, but opened at $3.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 26,437 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The firm has a market cap of $636.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17,104.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 539,469 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,464.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 159,826 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

