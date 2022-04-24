JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $50.70

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.70, but opened at $52.62. JD.com shares last traded at $53.48, with a volume of 82,707 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CLSA reduced their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.85. The company has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.95 and a beta of 0.65.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at $8,565,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at $333,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 233.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 13.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,285,000 after buying an additional 92,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in JD.com by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 176,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 86,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

