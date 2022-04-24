Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Shares Up 6.7%

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 8,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 184,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$14.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60.

About Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF)

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, and diamond deposits. Its flagship project is the Thunder Bay Polymetallic Silver Project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in norther Ontario.

