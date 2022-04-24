Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $65.06

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $65.06 and last traded at $65.77, with a volume of 7105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.10.
A number of equities analysts have commented on LOGI shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.89.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.87.
In related news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 13,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.
