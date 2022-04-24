Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.25

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 2435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Latham Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIM)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
