Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.25

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 2435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter worth about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

