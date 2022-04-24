Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $322.60

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 322.60 ($4.20) and last traded at GBX 323.60 ($4.21), with a volume of 2351665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330.60 ($4.30).

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSVS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.18) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered Vesuvius to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 485 ($6.31) to GBX 375 ($4.88) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vesuvius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 519.14 ($6.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 364.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 424.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £873.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.14), for a total transaction of £35,399.90 ($46,057.64).

About Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

