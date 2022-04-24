Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $106.54

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $106.54 and last traded at $106.90, with a volume of 436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.29.

SMG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.89.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.61 and its 200 day moving average is $144.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

