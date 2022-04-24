CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.37

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.37 and last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 1677105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.00.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

In other news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,187,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,583,000 after buying an additional 386,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,119,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,208,000 after acquiring an additional 942,421 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,166,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,803,000 after purchasing an additional 499,960 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,017,000 after purchasing an additional 64,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,269,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

