Onex (TSE:ONEX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $79.18

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$79.18 and last traded at C$79.47, with a volume of 8213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$80.13.

ONEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Onex from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Onex from C$132.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$83.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$90.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$6.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.87.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

