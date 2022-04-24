Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $28.60, but opened at $29.97. Gentex shares last traded at $30.12, with a volume of 14,012 shares.

The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $166,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,354 shares of company stock worth $5,206,731. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Gentex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 9,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

About Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

