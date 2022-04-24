Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Up to $22.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $22.72. Merus shares last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 1,109 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $973.45 million, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 135.65% and a negative return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,740 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,971 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 1,407.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 109,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

About Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

