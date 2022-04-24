ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.67

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.67, but opened at $2.78. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 9,336 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATRenew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. As a group, equities analysts predict that ATRenew Inc. will post -9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RERE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ATRenew in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATRenew in the third quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ATRenew in the second quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ATRenew in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATRenew (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

