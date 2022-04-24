Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $4.38

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.38, but opened at $5.09. Chindata Group shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 30,194 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 3.25.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CD. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
