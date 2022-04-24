JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $21.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JBLU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.95.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.39. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 47,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 367,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.