People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.19. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $21.98.

People’s United Financial ( NASDAQ:PBCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,461,000 after buying an additional 430,958 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 363,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 28,909 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.