Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SABR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

SABR opened at $10.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.90. Sabre has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $16.05.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sabre will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,945 shares of company stock valued at $692,679. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sabre by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

