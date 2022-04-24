ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:IO opened at $0.47 on Friday. ION Geophysical has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 28,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 708.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

