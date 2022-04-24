ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of NYSE:IO opened at $0.47 on Friday. ION Geophysical has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.28.
About ION Geophysical (Get Rating)
ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.
