Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

AAMC opened at $10.60 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 million, a PE ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.67% of Altisource Asset Management worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

