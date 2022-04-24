Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RUN. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Sunrun stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $35.98. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $60.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $435.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $57,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,056. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

