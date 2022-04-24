Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Joint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.55. The firm has a market cap of $461.36 million, a P/E ratio of 66.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Joint will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jake Singleton acquired 1,515 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Holt acquired 1,500 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,146,000 after buying an additional 64,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 18,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

