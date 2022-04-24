RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

NYSE RLX opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.17. RLX Technology has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $298.84 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Equities analysts expect that RLX Technology will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

