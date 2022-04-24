Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Retractable Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $120.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.88.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

