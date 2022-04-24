Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Retractable Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $120.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.88.
Retractable Technologies Company Profile
