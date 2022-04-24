Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.79.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 89,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,836,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,944,000 after buying an additional 2,633,262 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,269,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,531,000 after buying an additional 53,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

