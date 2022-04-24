Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CFX has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $180.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Colfax from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Get Colfax alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.88 and a 200 day moving average of $132.09. Colfax has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $54.67.

Colfax ( NYSE:CFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Colfax had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Colfax’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Colfax news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $33,756.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $27,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,192,906. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Colfax by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 410,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,857,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Colfax by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 341,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Colfax by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Colfax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.