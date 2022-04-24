StockNews.com Lowers Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) to Buy

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.39.

LLY opened at $278.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.62 and a 200 day moving average of $261.24. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $314.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

