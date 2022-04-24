Model N (NYSE:MODN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Model N stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $947.99 million, a P/E ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 0.97. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Model N will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $43,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,415 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $86,467.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $520,194 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Model N by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Model N by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

