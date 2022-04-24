Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.29.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 360.7% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 107,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 73,008 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 35.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

