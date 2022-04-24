Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $47.33 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,793,000 after buying an additional 395,116 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,241,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after buying an additional 140,622 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 476.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after buying an additional 111,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,586,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,275,000 after buying an additional 99,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

