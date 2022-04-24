MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.93 on Friday. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a market cap of $143.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 92,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MediciNova by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 61,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MediciNova by 1,530.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 54,984 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in MediciNova by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 52,856 shares during the last quarter. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

