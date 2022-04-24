MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.93 on Friday. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a market cap of $143.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.25.
About MediciNova (Get Rating)
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
