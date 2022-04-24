Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Lowered by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.51. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $235.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.25.

Biogen stock opened at $209.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $192.67 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.31.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Biogen by 49.2% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 372.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Biogen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

