Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Decreased by Analyst

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.43 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $33.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,640,000 after acquiring an additional 918,076 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7,641.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 758,272 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,870,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

