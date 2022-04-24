CIBC Boosts Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target to C$35.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WTE. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of TSE:WTE opened at C$34.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$31.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.93, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.38. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$16.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.85.

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$84.67 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

