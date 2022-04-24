Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Cut by Analyst

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avient in a report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Get Avient alerts:

AVNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.72. Avient has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 502.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.