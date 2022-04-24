Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Shares of WEF stock opened at C$2.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$1.66 and a one year high of C$2.58. The firm has a market cap of C$663.82 million and a P/E ratio of 3.64.

Western Forest Products ( TSE:WEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$327.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Forest Products will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Western Forest Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.