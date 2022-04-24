Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of WEF stock opened at C$2.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$1.66 and a one year high of C$2.58. The firm has a market cap of C$663.82 million and a P/E ratio of 3.64.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
